Letter: Backing Trump's big lie costing money, respect and credibility

I voted for every Republican candidate for president from 1964 to 1996. But, I couldn’t vote for George W. Bush in 2000 because he announced that he was determined to attack Iraq.

He was told that Iraq was making a nuclear bomb, which they weren’t. And there was plenty of evidence to support that conclusion.

Nonetheless, Bush launched an unjustified, unilateral and unnecessary attack on Iraq in March 2003. It was based on a big lie.

The result of that lie was 4,424 U.S. military personnel killed, and 31,952 wounded at a cost of over $2 trillion. That doesn’t include the hundreds of thousands of Iraqi soldiers and civilians killed and wounded.

The consequences of today’s big lie — that President Donald Trump had actually won the election — is yet to be determined. But the cost estimate through March was $521 million.

Of course, there is the undetermined cost of the diminished credibility of our elections along with the barriers to voting being put in place by Republican lawmakers to consider.

There also is a cost to splitting a major political party where members disrespect each other and spread absurd conspiracy theories.