Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

I am outraged that 80% of Oklahomans were rejected by the state's incentivized jobs program. What did they have to do, guess how many jellybeans were in a jar?

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration redirected federal money from ARPA grants to Oklahoma's version of a jobs program. The federal money was intended to go directly to Oklahomans who had suffered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money could have helped thousands feed their kids, and pay their bills.

Instead, Stitt’s minions devised a diabolical plan to keep our people from getting any help at all. First, the jobs were incentivized to "pay for outcomes" devised by the state, not as an actual wage. That's effectively wage slavery.

Then, the qualifications to actually participate in the program were so set so high or specifically so that 80% of the applicants couldn't participate. That's an unbelievable failure by the minions.

Millions of dollars were wasted in setting this program up and administering it. Millions of dollars never made it into the hands of those most needing it as thousands slipped into poverty and our economy suffered. We remain in the top 10 of the lowest family income states.

This is not right and it has to change.

