Letter: BA school system should protect - not punish - concerned students

As a retired social worker in schools, I am appalled that a school in our county continues to deal with bullying. I was saddened to read on the front page of the Tulsa World (“BA kids, parents address bullying,” Feb. 15) that students were the ones going to the adults in their school asking for help.

According to the student, their requests were ignored and it took a suicide of a friend for the students to organize a student-led peaceful protest to "end bullying." And yet the protest was met with slurs, bottles thrown at them and even a suspension.

The best the school system could offerwas a list of resources for the students and their families. The students are not the problem; the school system must support these students and create a safe place to learn for every single person.

Our Surgeon General issued an advisory on children's mental health this year. The suicide rate among 15-19 year olds is at its highest level.