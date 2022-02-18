Letter: BA school board race supposed to be nonpartisan, but partisan politics happened anyway

Last week, Broken Arrow could have elected Robyn Havener for Zone 2 of the school board, a highly involved citizen endorsed by former Broken Arrow superintendent, philanthropist, and celebrated veteran Clarence G. Oliver.

Instead, the majority of votes fell to Debbie Taylor, who campaigned with fliers being passed out in pick-up lines at Zone 2 school sites (Leisure Park, Vandever, and the Freshman Academy) ahead of Election Day.

Not only does this call into question Taylor’s ethics in fair electoral process, but is the school board truly nonpartisan?

Front and center on Taylor’s predominately red flier, it states, “Tulsa County GOP backs BAPS Board Candidate Debbie Taylor.” For one who claims she is “advocating for transparency in education,” Taylor’s tactics seem murky.

Her clearly delineated political stance, however, demonstrates that she has an agenda besides those in the best nonpartisan interests of equitable education of students in Broken Arrow Public Schools.

