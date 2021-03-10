Letter: BA commenters throw out incendiary, reactionary statements

The comments from Broken Arrow citizens in response to the City Council's passage of a mere resolution (not a mandate) encouraging (again, not requiring) masks were incendiary, reactionary and a complete embarrassment to both our city and our state.

Frankly, such a resolution should have been passed by the Council a year ago.

Waiting until we've essentially crested the COVID-19 hill is shameful and mostly electoral pandering on Mayor Craig Thurmond's part.

However, this does not excuse the behavior of my fellow Broken Arrow citizens.

Our city had a real chance to lead during this pandemic. Broken Arrow could have been a model example for how to properly address a once-in-a-century public health crisis.

Instead, our elected officials and many of my fellow citizens chose to engage in denialism, peddle conspiracy theories and regurgitate fundamentalist rhetoric.

As an almost 25-year resident of Broken Arrow, I find this extremely disheartening. Our city deserves better.

