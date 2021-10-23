Letter: Avoid supply chain fiasco, bring manufacturing home

We are now being educated on the vital role of the supply chain, what it is and why it matters.

We have seen pictures in the Los Angeles harbor of over 80 cargo ships, each with over 5,000 containers, some waiting as long as two weeks to dock.

The questions aren't why did this happen and how do we fix it. Rather, the question should be why are there any ships there at all? Why can't the cargo on these ships be made in America?

We are the self-inflicted victims of our shifting economy to one based on imports instead of one of domestic manufacturing. That's the lesson to be learned and the problem to be fixed.

If we don't want to repeat history in the future, we need to learn from the real takeaways of this pandemic and address it. That's what Congress needs to be focused on. It's not just build back better, but bring back jobs. America is great because America is good. We can do this.

