Letter: Avoid future hypocrisy in American wars

It's as if we live in a perpetual fog untroubled by memory or reality.

From the the hue and cry, one would never know that the only thing more inevitable that American imperialist misadventures is how they end.

Our imperialist wars end in either a brutal oligarchy/dictatorship or in the collapse and chaos as we see in Afghanistan.

Inevitably, we are either shocked by what comes of the lessons taught at the “School of the Americas” or we endure the bleating of midwestern pols reciting their latest version of “Who lost China?”

Either way, these wars end, and the people of the places we invade suffer.

In the Caribbean, our interventions have gifted the people there with alternating cycles of revolution, counterrevolution, exploitation, poverty and ecological ruin.

It’s silly to think we won’t do it again. It’s what we do.

Perhaps we could avoid the hypocrisy.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.