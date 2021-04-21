 Skip to main content
Letter: Automatic city of Tulsa mask mandate would lurk over small businesses
Letter: Automatic city of Tulsa mask mandate would lurk over small businesses

The draconian city of Tulsa mandate issued last year was much more than a mask mandate and included rules that resulted in many small business having to close.

City Councilor Kara Joy McKee thinks that what is needed includes "a certain number of something" that would trigger the mask mandate going back into effect to save time and work the next time it is needed.

I would think any future mandate would be thoroughly and prayerfully considered by the entire City Council considering the potential downside to small business owners.

Would banks want to lend to new small businesses knowing that an automatic process lurks out there that could trigger the loss of that business?

I would expect a council to more accountable to the voters than to hide behind a trigger of "a number or something."

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Wayne Greene reads the March 26 Tulsa World editorial: Vaccination success story.
