Letter: Attorney general pick unqualified

Gov. Kevin Stitt's bad pick for attorney general, John O'Connor, may be good for businesses but not the people of Oklahoma.

Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe endorsed him despite the American Bar Association rating him as unqualified when President Donald Trump attempted to appoint him to a federal judgeship.

Like everything else in Oklahoma, Republican politicians spend big money in dumbing down voters to vote for their top picks, again and again.

As a 1960s song goes, when will they ever learn…When will they ever learn…Listen up!

Otherwise we'll continue to go down a red dirt road that takes us to a no man's land.

