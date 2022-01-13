Letter: Attorney General John O'Connor could use a civics lesson

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor seems to be confused about fundamental rights in this country.

On Jan. 7, in his speech listing threats to America, he proclaimed "we need to stand very vigorously in favor of our individual rights and liberties."

However, he then called for the violation of one of these fundamental rights by asserting that "our system has to be based on a deeper set of principles, and I submit to you that that’s God the creator.”

Every eighth-grader in civics class learns that the establishment clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution prohibits government from establishing or promoting religion.

One would think our attorney general would have learned that as well.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.