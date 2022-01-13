 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Attorney General John O'Connor could use a civics lesson
Letter: Attorney General John O'Connor could use a civics lesson

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor seems to be confused about fundamental rights in this country.

On Jan. 7, in his speech listing threats to America, he proclaimed "we need to stand very vigorously in favor of our individual rights and liberties."

However, he then called for the violation of one of these fundamental rights by asserting that "our system has to be based on a deeper set of principles, and I submit to you that that’s God the creator.”

Every eighth-grader in civics class learns that the establishment clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution prohibits government from establishing or promoting religion.

One would think our attorney general would have learned that as well.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

