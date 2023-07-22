Attorney General Gentner Drummond has shown courage, common sense and responsibility in office; he treats constituents and stakeholders fairly.

Drummond is the calm eye in a hurricane of senseless political shenanigans and fiscal waste. He gets the job done without fanfare and keeps righting the administration ship.

Democrats haven’t fared well in Oklahoma gubernatorial races for some time.

Drummond is the hat with cattle, making it clear that the law trumps the party. He is the most viable candidate for governor. We can just hope and pray that our attorney general has his sights set on four years in the governor’s mansion.

Oklahoma deserves to restore its pride, improve its national rankings and be attractive to business and an educated workforce. The right leadership can effect change, reversing the course of damaging policy and governance.

Opportunities like Drummond leading us at such a critical time are unusual. We need to see it and seize it for the sake of the state.

