The Republican Party in Oklahoma has been attacking the public school system for more than three decades, frequently accusing Tulsa Public Schools of both real and imagined failures. Their long-term goal is to basically dismantle the public school system.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is just copying the playbook being used in Houston by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The questions are: 1) Why has Walters been threatening TPS rather than offering assistance? 2) Why are the GOP leaders of the Tulsa community not being vocal in their support for our schools, parents and children?

Their silence is deafening.

