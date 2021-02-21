Letter: Attack on U.S. Capitol not an insurrection

Really, are the Tulsa World, its editorials and some of the letter writers so obtuse as to forget the history of the late 60s and early 70s (oh, that's right, some want to do away with history).

What happened in Washington, D.C., was not an insurrection; it was a group of people out of control in a mob setting.

The riots of other groups during the long summer of 2020 were more organized and much more destructive than the Jan. 6 incident.

Congress is full of lawyers, and they should know the definition of riots, insurrections, assaults on democracy, impeachment, traitors and certainly the Constitution. News editors should know too, for that matter.

Our representative democracy has withstood greater trials than these, as so should we.

