Letter: At-risk kids need greater access to mental health care

As a social worker in our area, I am very concerned about child and adolescent mental health outcomes through what has transpired over the last few years and what research has uncovered.

It was reported in 2021 that approximately 20% of students have had one or more adverse childhood experiences in their lifetime, putting them in a high-risk category of being a vulnerable population, which impacts various areas of life later.

This is of great concern, given the experiences in 2020 that many families endured, and the chance that these high-risk experiences have been endured during prolonged time within the home. Additionally, research has shown that 1 and 10 elementary age children have or are currently struggling with depression, ADHD, anxiety, and many other mental health issues since 2019.

There is a large misconception and lack of understanding towards mental health services, as well as the importance that this could play in a child’s life. With these services being implemented at an early stage of life, coping skill strategies can be utilized in order to help alleviate the issue before it becomes too difficult to control.

There should be more education on this matter, whether that be within school systems or implemented in the home somehow, to teach that mental health services are a vital and much needed service in our communities. Additionally, parental involvement on such processes is vital to the success of a child.

