Letter: Astonished at the equipment left behind

How could we not only leave Americans and Afghans who assisted our military in Afghanistan, but also billions of dollars of equipment, vehicles, guns, supplies and helicopters for our enemies to use.

Someone surely is going to be held responsible for that big mistake, starting at the top with President Joe Biden.

That is unacceptable.

In remembering the 13 who died at hands of a suicide bomber in those last days and all those who served, we thank you for your service.

Let’s hold those responsible for that equipment accountable. Let’s us not forget.

Editor's note: An exact accounting of equipment left in the evacuation is not yet available. U.S. Central Command stated the military demilitarized, or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul. At a briefing Monday, Gen. Frank McKenzie said troops destroyed 70 tactical vehicles, 23 Humvees and 73 aircraft on the way out of the airport.

