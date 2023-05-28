Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An op-ed written by Brad Johnson about the plight of the homeless in Tulsa is a wonderfully readable, knowledgeable article ("It takes more than shoes to give life-altering help to those without a home," May 15).

Johnson mentions two things that I had not understood.

The first is that there is trauma for anyone living on the streets for even two weeks. That trauma must be recognized and addressed before normalcy in living can take place.

The second is that living conditions, not a job, is what enables a homeless person to return to a productive life. I found myself amazed that my belief that they need a job first was wrong; they need stable, safe housing in order to work.

People who are working hard to make tiny houses work in their communities, like Johnson, are doing the right thing. He has done the Tulsa community a great and genuine favor by explaining the issue. What compassion he has!

