Letter: Assassination plot on Supreme Court justice deserved more coverage

In the wee hours of June 8, a stunning news story developed in Maryland. A man was apprehended and charged with attempting to assassinate a sitting Supreme Court Justice. Astoundingly, even though the Tulsa World included an Associated Press report of that event on its website, it chose not to report it in a print edition until June 12, when “In the News” included a three-paragraph blurb.

In stark contrast, each of the World’s print editions from June 9 - 11 featured lengthy, photo-illustrated, front-page articles, produced by The Associated Press, on the House January 6 Committee’s prime time presentation, coupled with a Tulsa World editorial imploring readers to tune into its broadcast.

This blanketing coverage apparently left no room to print hard news on an assassination attempt that could have instantly changed the trajectory of American jurisprudence and triggered widespread social unrest. I’m bewildered how a newspaper editor could ever consider that an appropriate prioritization of national news.

Putting aside arguments over the legitimacy of the January 6 Committee’s creation, mission, and methodology, I question what could lead the World to elevate its print coverage of the committee’s interpretation of historical events over reporting on a monumental historical event itself?

Is an agenda-driven Associated Press leading the World by the nose, or does the World have an independent political agenda? Either way, independent-minded Oklahomans like myself do not appreciate the political imbalance reflected in this print coverage.

