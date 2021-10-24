Letter: As long as we're living and learning, we're peaking

In regards to Ginnie Graham’s column about when we peak (“What age do you think you'll peak?” Oct. 15), the key word in this otherwise challenging question is “think” (which means “can’t prove”) in terms of how one answers this question.

The only correct way to answer this question has to include caveats, such as “as long as one hasn’t begun to experience a decline in one’s intellectual capabilities” and, when this caveat is included, the answer is “the date that I die.”

For most of us, learning is a full lifetime experience. The longer we live, the more we can learn.

