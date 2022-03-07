Letter: As Inhofe retires, some questions for our longtime senator

So, 87-year-old Sen. James Inhofe is going to retire. What is wrong with this picture? Why, then, did he seek re-election in 2020 for a fifth six-year term?

He has been a senator for 28 years, and before that, our 1st District Congressman for seven, and Tulsa mayor for six. His efforts in the Senate have benefited Tulsa area highways, other infrastructure, and our Oklahoma military bases.

He has also rejected well-founded climate science, thus earning financial support from oil and gas producers and utilities. His 1994 campaign theme was "God, guns, and gays."

He also abstained from voting to create the Jan. 6 committee. Now he wants us to elect his chief of staff to succeed him, still attempting to control the office he held for three decades. Not good government.

