Letter: As a Union student, I support Chris McNeil for school board

On April 5, residents living in Union Public School’s Zone 2 district will vote in an election that will greatly impact the future of over 15,000 students and myself.

As a sophomore at Union High School, I write to endorse Dr. Chris McNeil for Union Public Schools’ Zone 2 school board seat. I write this endorsement due to the educational resources proposed by McNeil.

One such resource championed by McNeil is to establish an alumni association at Union Public Schools to help guide high schoolers in successfully achieving their goals. As I look into the future, a mentor through McNeil’s proposed alumni association would benefit students like me, who may not have a clear path in their career after obtaining a diploma.

As I see it, with McNeil on Union’s school board, future generations of Redhawks will be the most successful classes from Union Public Schools. McNeil is able to be a critical thinker in seeing the real challenges facing Union Public Schools. Not only that, but he is driven by the vision of students walking across the graduation stage with a bright future ahead of them.

In my opinion, McNeil is the only candidate with the ambition to further excel Union’s mission of graduating 100% of students college and career ready. On April 5, don’t make a decision based on the partisan politics in Washington but on the value of proposed educational resources brought by Dr. McNeil.

