Letter: Article left out mention of Tesla

Having been an electric vehicle owner for the past 13 months, I was glad to see the Tulsa World publish the article "4 things to know before you buy an electric vehicle" (April 3) written by Mark Phelan of the Detroit Free Press.

Overall, it was informative, however I found it puzzling that Tesla was never mentioned. Tesla, designed and built in the U.S., is by far the leader in electric vehicle technology.

With the long-range models, you can drive virtually anywhere in the 48 states and across Canada using only Tesla superchargers. Also, the driving experience is quite amazing.

