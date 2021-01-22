Letter: Arrogant mob showed no fear of retribution

“Lunatic” and “weak-minded” were two fitting pejoratives used in the Tulsa World to describe the mob that overran the Capitol, but the descriptor that strikes me is “arrogant.”

As they were attacking police, vandalizing the building and looking for politicians to hang, they were mugging for cameras and bragging on social media.

They showed no fear of retribution. And why should they?

President Donald Trump has shown them repeatedly over the last four years how a powerful white male can do pretty much anything and get away with it.

Lie after lie, outrage after outrage, the president’s enablers just made excuses for his disgraceful conduct.

Now, those who did nothing as Trump divided the nation want to give his latest subversion a pass in the name of “unity” and “moving forward.”

We can do better. Let’s unite by holding Trump and his seditionists accountable for their actions and supporting President Joe Biden.

Then we can move forward to restore faith in our democracy.