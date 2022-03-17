 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arming Ukraine will help its citizens defend their country

On the second day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, friends from NATO nations sent up to 18,000 weapons for the citizenry to use, citizens who were willing to fight to the last drop of blood.

This has caused the killing of many young, inexperienced Russian soldiers. Hundreds, if not thousands, of body bags coming to their families in Russia puts more pressure on Vladimir Putin than anything else.

It is not a popular war with the Russian people, particular with families who are losing loved ones.

An armed citizenry is the reason given why Japan did not invade our West Coast. They knew it would be house-to-house fighting.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

