Congratulations to Stacey Woolley, to the voters of Tulsa Public School District 1, and most especially to the children and their families served by TPS.

Woolley is a demonstrated leader, an individual of integrity and intelligence who voters embraced by overwhelmingly reelecting her to serve another term on the Tulsa School Board. Her campaign was one of substance based upon her experience and performance.

It is rare that a nonpartisan local school board race results in the overt partisanship employed by Jared Buswell’s campaign. Current and former federal, state and local officials were tapped for endorsements, which is certainly commonplace and their prerogative to provide.

However, voters clearly wanted more and looked past partisanship to select the candidate whose authenticity was grounded in her knowledge of the district’s issues and the challenges many of our community’s children face.

While Buswell cannot control those who act on his behalf, he should publicly condemn the actions of his supporters, who, armed with guns, waved Buswell signs on Election Day across from Council Oak Elementary School during morning drop-off.

There is nothing to commend a campaign or its supporters who frighten children and their parents in a school zone.

