Letter:AR-15s no more dangerous than other guns

This is a response to the letter "Open selling of AR-15 style rifles should not be allowed at Tulsa Fairgrounds" (April 5).

AR-15s are no more dangerous than the the other guns people own. About 78% of mass shootings are perpetrated with handguns? Not rifles — pistols.

In 2019, 6,368 homicides were committed by folks with handguns, 1,476 by knives, 600 by fists or feet and 397 by hammers.

How many were killed by rifles? 364.

So, should we ban handguns, knives, our own fists and blunt objects like hammers? That would be silly, right?

So instead, how about we address the fact people are the issue and start blaming the folks behind the crime.

How about we bring back personal accountability and punish those who are actually committing these crimes and stop penalizing law-abiding citizens who would like to be able to own a gun of their choosing?