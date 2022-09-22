 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: APs bias showing in covering senator's proposal on abortion

It seems every day I read one or more articles written by The Associated Press and published by the Tulsa World that are clearly fake news. The worst example is under the headline, “Graham unveils bill to ban abortion.” Yet that headline, which is repeated once again in the opening paragraph, is a lie.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a limit on abortions, the same as the original Mississippi law that was the center of the recent Roe ruling. Abortion is and always will be a controversial issue, but recent polls show that a large majority of our country is not in favor of unlimited late-term discretionary abortion.

And why should they be in favor, when 15 weeks is plenty of time to become aware of a pregnancy and take action? What Graham is proposing is in fact a significant compromise, which strikes a middle-ground, not an “extreme” position.

Our national news media takes the extreme position that any limit on abortions is itself extreme. Whether you are for or against a national law on abortion is a fine debate point, but I don’t think the national media should be declaring in bold that a middle-ground compromise is extreme.

Our country necessarily has been and must be ruled by compromise. Why does the major journalistic organization in our country seem so determined every day to foment extremism rather than provide objective journalism?

