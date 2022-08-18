Letter: April Grace is the right person for state superintendent

The welfare of Oklahoma’s rural schools is at risk. Our state economy depends on a thriving rural culture, and that starts with strong community schools. If Republican voters want to ensure that their public schools survive and thrive, they must show up to the polls on Aug. 23 and vote for Dr. April Grace for state superintendent of public instruction.

The push to privatize public education will decimate Oklahoma's rural schools. Grace’s opponent has made school voucher schemes a central issue of his campaign and publicly supports special interest efforts to defund Oklahoma’s rural schools in a move to send public tax dollars to private schools with very little taxpayer oversight.

Grace opposes this strategy. “School choice” plans are the opposite of conservative. Simply put, they are a government subsidy for the few and wealthy in metropolitan areas, with no concern for rural children.

Schools need real solutions to real issues – we must elect a state superintendent who has the experience to face these difficult issues head on. Grace brings the most experience – she has been an education leader for 33 years and has been recognized with many state and national awards, including the Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year in 2020.

Republican engagement in this primary run-off election will decide the future of public schools in our state. On behalf of our 10,000 rural coalition members from all 77 counties in Oklahoma, please make plans to vote for April Grace on Aug. 23.

Editor’s note: Wright is the founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.