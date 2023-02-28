I am completely for the approval of State Question 820. It would provide and create more jobs and allow veterans a chance to keep the benefits they earned and be able to use medical cannabis instead of pills.

It would give addicts to heroin, cocaine, codeine and other pills and drugs a chance to recover with cannabis. It would generate more income by taxation and freeing up law enforcement and prisons.

It allows seniors another method to help with pain, insomnia, depression, anxiety and even cancer.

Many seniors and those with low incomes do not have the ability to purchase a medical card. Others do not wish to be on a list of cannabis use that the government can view.

I hope that in the near future more education, testing and sharing of benefits that cannabis terpenes provide will be discussed.

I also agree with the SQ 820 provision that recreational marijuana be only available to those 21 and older. The only exception for those younger would require a doctor's prescription.

I also hope those who have never used cannabis quit telling those who do that they are evil, bad, lazy, unproductive and or going to hell.

Ask police officers would they would rather deal with - someone who has been using marijuana or drunk or high on cocaine, speed, methamphetamine, heroin or other types of pills?

Approve SQ 820 and quit watching "Refer Madness."

