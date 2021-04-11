 Skip to main content
Letter: Approval of Tulsa Public Schools bond will not increase taxes
I was very surprised to see the most important question left out of the article about Tulsa Public Schools seeking a $414 million bond issue ("TPS sending $414 million bond to voters in June," April 6).

What is the cost to the average taxpayer? How much will our property taxes increase if we vote yes for this bond?

Suzanne Behr, Tulsa

Editor's note: The proposed school bond will not increase the tax rate if approved. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World’s March 28 editorial: “Breaches of faith”
