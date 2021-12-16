Letter: Appreciation for OSMA president sticking up for Oklahomans

Deciding whether to gather for the holidays this year will depend on the safety precautions of each person and those around them. That's according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an interview with The Associated Press. "So much of this has to do with a person's willingness and wantingness to take any amount or some amount of risk. And some people are so risk averse and some people are very risk tolerant. I would really like to be in a place this year where we weren't last year and say, 'We are able to gather safely.' There are many things that I think we can do to bolster our ability to gather safely and that is really getting vaccinated, getting boosted. For those who are going to visit, getting vaccinated, getting boosted, and then really talking about what other people are doing, who you're going to gather with. Do they practice similar prevention measures than you do?" Walensky says it depends on the person. "But we have, we have guardrails there, right? We we know that if you're going into a situation that is that is, you know, unvaccinated and vaccinated mix -- people have been more cavalier about prevention measures, that you're putting yourself at risk. And so many people gather with people who are sort of like-minded with them. But, but really to try and make that assessment, to make sure the holidays are safe, I think that's an important thing to do," she said.