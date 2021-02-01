Letter: Appreciating the work of athletes during pandemic

Amid all the complaining from the Republicans and the Democrats, I would like to offer a resounding thank you to all the athletes, their coaches, support staff and the families who supported them.

Last summer when it was announced that there may not be football this fall, many people were highly disappointed.

The pandemic took so much from us, so having football, even intermittently, was a super highlight of the times.

Kudos to the athletes, from grade school to college who forged through the virus and all of its complications, such as having multiple players out, infrequent practices and sickness — none of which defeated them.

And on top of it all, our local teams at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and University of Tulsa had great seasons.

They gave us supreme entertainment, a wonderful activity to look forward to and something to take our minds off the miserable pandemic.

Thanks to coaches Lincoln Riley, Mike Gundy and Philip Montgomery and the other coaches and athletes for giving us all the best dose of medicine there could be!

Leigh Romanello, Tulsa