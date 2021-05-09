Letter: Appreciate tribute to Bishop Kelley coach

The ode to a special teacher by sports columnist Guerin Emig hit home for my husband and I ("An ode to fourth grade PE and the teacher who made it so special," May 3).

In the early 70s, Coach Jody Crosby was the baseball coach and teacher at Bishop Kelley High School. We both had him as a teacher, and my husband, Tom, also had him as a baseball coach.

He was a special teacher and awesome coach. It’s nice to remember those days.

People like Coach Crosby are never forgotten. We both want him to know that we also think of him as one of our favorite teachers.

We hope he’s well and enjoying retirement.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.