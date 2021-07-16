 Skip to main content
Letter: Appreciate latest World War II Tulsa World story
Letter: Appreciate latest World War II Tulsa World story

I am sending this note of gratitude for the Tulsa World’s front page story —"Recalling his Friend, WWII veteran talks of his boyhood friend who died in battle" (July 12).

Veteran John Woods is my second cousin — my father Joe Dempsey’s first cousin — and our family has been privileged to know John, his good humor and good deeds for our lifetime, especially as we crossed paths at our grandfather’s (OE Dempsey) home.

Thank you, John, for sharing this family history, and we send sincere congratulations for your 100th birthday.

World War II history is so important. Our father, a Marine who survived Iwo Jima, would have loved to read this tribute to your friend, Warner Knight, whose name endures through the naming of your son, our cousin.

Thank you again, Tulsa World, for celebrating the importance and stories of so many like John Woods.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

