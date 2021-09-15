 Skip to main content
Letter: Apples and oranges comparison
An Aug. 30 letter, "Meaning of Life," criticized our appointed Attorney General John O'Connor.

The writer asked how a person who claims to be pro-life can support the death penalty. What is the difference between killing a newly conceived child in the womb and killing a person who is alive?

There is no comparison; one deals with innocence and the other with guilt. 

For those who it matters, Biblical law defines it quite well — one is sin and the other justice. 

Millions would find it difficult why such a question would be asked. 

Case history shows that neither one is a defense for the other. It's comparing apples and oranges. 

