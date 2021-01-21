Letter: Appalling response from elected leaders about Capitol attack

On Jan. 6, our Capitol was attacked by a mob of rioters and insurrectionists.

Many Americans are appalled by the images. But, even more of us are appalled at the events and rhetoric leading up to that attack and the role of our elected representatives in misleading their base to further their own political careers and to appease former President Donald Trump supporters.

Our elected representatives knew the truth.

They were in touch with each other and with election officials across the nation. They did not come out and refute the president’s lies.

They encouraged him and pretended there was some merit to his claim that the election was stolen due to fraud, despite the lack of evidence such fraud occurred.

Any elected representatives, law enforcement officers or other public officials who took part in promoting the insurrection should be held accountable.

They should immediately resign and be forever barred from holding any public office.

There can be no healing until and unless all these representatives immediately release statements in support of the legitimate election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.