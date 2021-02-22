Letter: AP left out generosity of Rush Limbaugh in obit

Once again, the Associated Press presents a slanted view concerning its views instead of balanced reporting.

Regarding the story of Rush Limbaugh passing away, what is not mentioned are all of the donations and drives to help cancer patients and support for our armed forces and first responders ("Rush Limbaugh, voice of American conservatism, has died," Feb. 17).

I am sure he has donated and gathered more donations than the AP has in the last 30 years to help those in need.

Those who have met Limbaugh present a different view than those expressed by the AP, even those whose political ideas are different.

But heaven forbid the AP pass a chance to sling arrows at those with different political views when it has a chance.

Now can the AP look at our current administration in the same way? Not a chance.

Ray Garza, Bartlesville