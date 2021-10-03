Letter: Anti-vaxers could learn from the polio epidemic

I was one of the very few who fully recovered from bulbar polio in 1950, through God’s grace and many prayers from family and friends.

My parents I’m sure were beside themselves because there was no vaccine for polio in 1950 and it was running wild through 3- to 9-year-olds.

I guarantee that if a vaccine was available, every kid would have had one because parents were scared their kids might catch this dreaded disease.

So why are parents of today not as scared for their kids as mine were?

If parents get vaccinated, their kids, who are not allowed to get the shot yet, would not be as likely to get COVID-19.

Please, parents, get the shot for your kids. Too many are getting sick, going to the hospital and even dying from COVID.

Step up. It’s your responsibility to try and protect your children.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.