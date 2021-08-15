Letter: Anti-vax, anti-mask will break the health care system

We doctors have tried every argument to promote masks and vaccines: the unpredictable severity of the virus, the danger of spreading it to others even if you stay healthy, the terrifying personal risks on the front lines, the devastating economic and mental health crises, the risks of allowing the virus to mutate, the dizzying costs of ICU stays and the proven safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Nothing has worked.

So the “endgame” argument is here, which is that if we maintain this path of anti-vax and anti-mask, the health care system will break, and the chances of anyone dying from any emergency, at any time, will continue to increase, forever.

Imagine coming to the hospital for chemotherapy, and the infusion center is closed and quarantined.

Imagine needing emergency surgery, and the staff have all quit because the conditions are too dangerous.

You do not have COVID-19, and it doesn't matter.

If we do not commit to vaccines, masks and science, this nightmarish future will absolutely happen.

Right now our hospitals and ERs are so full of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients that everyone is getting worse care.