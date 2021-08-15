Letter: Anti-vax, anti-mask will break the health care system

We doctors have tried every argument to promote masks and vaccines: the unpredictable severity of the virus, the danger of spreading it to others even if you stay healthy, the terrifying personal risks on the front lines, the devastating economic and mental health crises, the risks of allowing the virus to mutate, the dizzying costs of ICU stays and the proven safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
Nothing has worked.
So the “endgame” argument is here, which is that if we maintain this path of anti-vax and anti-mask, the health care system will break, and the chances of anyone dying from any emergency, at any time, will continue to increase, forever.
Imagine coming to the hospital for chemotherapy, and the infusion center is closed and quarantined.
Imagine needing emergency surgery, and the staff have all quit because the conditions are too dangerous.
You do not have COVID-19, and it doesn't matter.
If we do not commit to vaccines, masks and science, this nightmarish future will absolutely happen.
Right now our hospitals and ERs are so full of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients that everyone is getting worse care.
A 12-hour shift is 720 minutes of careful decision-making and time spent at the bedside.
If I have to divide that between 50 patients instead of 10, then everyone gets less. It is sadly simple, and there is no compromise.
So get vaccinated and wear your mask because we are all connected, whether we like it or not.
And there is no backup plan. We are the backup plan. And we are breaking.
