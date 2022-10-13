Letter: Anti-transgender votes show we need new leadership

What medical school did Oklahoma legislators attend before deciding to place limitations on a medical institution that might deal with transgender youth? How many of them have a transgender child?

Do they know, according to a recent CBS News report, that access to gender-affirming surgical care can be a life or death issue for trans youth?

Most of us are new to the transgender experience. We may have friends who are transgender, but we are not aware of the trials of a person who is trying to get their outward appearance to jibe with what they feel. So, we go slowly and hope that our transgender friends will help us learn.

Not so the Oklahoma Legislature. There is no evidence that the Legislature attempted to acquaint themselves with the issues involved before making a decision that could affect children’s lives.

And what did the governor do? Did he veto what the legislators had done? Not a chance. He doubled down on what they had done and promised legislation that would make permanent the state’s refusal to treat transgender youth. But what would you expect in a state that ranks 48th in health?

These are the people we have elected to lead our state. Are they leading us to prosperity? Not with a 42nd-place ranking in education. We’re an outstanding 37th in our economy, but that’s a far cry from our governor’s pledge that he’d make us a top 10 state. The election is coming. Change is needed.

