 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Anti-transgender votes show we need new leadership

  • 0

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

What medical school did Oklahoma legislators attend before deciding to place limitations on a medical institution that might deal with transgender youth? How many of them have a transgender child?

Do they know, according to a recent CBS News report, that access to gender-affirming surgical care can be a life or death issue for trans youth?

Most of us are new to the transgender experience. We may have friends who are transgender, but we are not aware of the trials of a person who is trying to get their outward appearance to jibe with what they feel. So, we go slowly and hope that our transgender friends will help us learn.

Not so the Oklahoma Legislature. There is no evidence that the Legislature attempted to acquaint themselves with the issues involved before making a decision that could affect children’s lives.

And what did the governor do? Did he veto what the legislators had done? Not a chance. He doubled down on what they had done and promised legislation that would make permanent the state’s refusal to treat transgender youth. But what would you expect in a state that ranks 48th in health?

People are also reading…

These are the people we have elected to lead our state. Are they leading us to prosperity? Not with a 42nd-place ranking in education. We’re an outstanding 37th in our economy, but that’s a far cry from our governor’s pledge that he’d make us a top 10 state. The election is coming. Change is needed.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

"Unfortunately, it seems our government on all levels fosters an atmosphere where real truth is nowhere to be found and whoever spurns evil becomes the prey," says Tulsa resident David Young.

Letter: We need open primaries

Letter: We need open primaries

"I registered as a Republican this year so that I would have some voice in choosing our leaders. It’s sad but true. We need open primaries," says Broken Arrow resident Marsha Shilman.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert