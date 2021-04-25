Letter: Anti-transgender bill insulting to parents

I was sickened to learn that the Oklahoma Senate is attempting to codify discrimination against transgender children.

Instead of helping, the Legislature proudly shows its ignorance and spite.

Through Senate Bill 2, the Senate is providing a disgraceful "solution" to a non-existent problem.

The insult is compounded by a provision requiring parents to sign annual affidavits attesting to the sex of their children at birth and notify the state of any change in status or medical intervention which might change the appearance of that child within 30 days.

If looking like "you", or the same from birth, is key, perhaps Oklahomans who have plastic surgery, Botox or penile implants should report such alterations to the state.

Let’s be sure and keep state officials well-informed about any effort to mislead anyone regarding our appearance or functionality, whether we really look our ages or if any artificial enhancements have been employed!

If fairness in competition is the goal, perhaps we can start with political candidates.