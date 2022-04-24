Letter: Anti-abortion proponents are guilty of overreach on question of life

In discussing when abortion should be legal, "pro-life" interests often ask "when does life begin?"

That question cannot be answered by science, because it makes no sense. Life began billions of years ago. Both the sperm and the egg must be alive to produce a viable zygote, which is a continuation of the lives of biological parents.

They answer that life begins at the moment that a live sperm fertilizes a live ovum, because that is when God supposedly implants an immortal soul. This is a purely religious teaching that has no proper place in American law.

Not even the Roman Catholic Church has been consistent on this question throughout its history, distinguishing at times between "unanimated" and "animated" fetuses. The church's present teaching dates only to 1869. The religious status of frequent miscarriages (or “spontaneous abortions”) is unclear.

Fools rush in where angels fear to tread. Our American legislators have reached a strange mixture of conclusions about when abortion should be legal.

Oklahoma has adopted the most extreme religious position, criminalizing every abortion at any time by any means for any reason. Others would criminalize abortion after detection of cardiac activity, which is something less than a "heartbeat.” Others specify a number of weeks, or the indefinite moment of "viability."

Unless and until the Supreme Court voids or modifies its decision in Roe v. Wade, abortion remains legal everywhere in America during the first trimester of pregnancy – but possibly subject to civil penalties in Texas.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.