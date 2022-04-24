 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Anti-abortion proponents are guilty of overreach on question of life

  • 0

In discussing when abortion should be legal, "pro-life" interests often ask "when does life begin?"

That question cannot be answered by science, because it makes no sense. Life began billions of years ago. Both the sperm and the egg must be alive to produce a viable zygote, which is a continuation of the lives of biological parents.

They answer that life begins at the moment that a live sperm fertilizes a live ovum, because that is when God supposedly implants an immortal soul. This is a purely religious teaching that has no proper place in American law.

Not even the Roman Catholic Church has been consistent on this question throughout its history, distinguishing at times between "unanimated" and "animated" fetuses. The church's present teaching dates only to 1869. The religious status of frequent miscarriages (or “spontaneous abortions”) is unclear.

Fools rush in where angels fear to tread. Our American legislators have reached a strange mixture of conclusions about when abortion should be legal.

People are also reading…

Oklahoma has adopted the most extreme religious position, criminalizing every abortion at any time by any means for any reason. Others would criminalize abortion after detection of cardiac activity, which is something less than a "heartbeat.” Others specify a number of weeks, or the indefinite moment of "viability."

Unless and until the Supreme Court voids or modifies its decision in Roe v. Wade, abortion remains legal everywhere in America during the first trimester of pregnancy – but possibly subject to civil penalties in Texas.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

"The tribes have numbers of how many members they have, but if all Native Americans who haven't banded together in protest against Stitt showed up, what would that number look like?" asks Copeville, Texas, resident Steve Miller.

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

"Law enforcement all over this country has seen an uptick in unregistered homemade guns used to commit crimes since 2021. They are a thorn in law enforcement's side," says Sapulpa resident Liz Dobson.

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

"Stitt and his colleagues use the phrase 'pro-life,' which often contains much naïveté and evasion when it is thrown about. We don't use it when discussing subjects like firearms control, the death penalty, excessive drug prices, and affordable health care for all. Whose lives are we really for?" writes Tulsa resident W. B. Moorer.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

"Republican U.S. senators introduced a new low in 'how low can you go' in their questioning of a Supreme Court justice nominee. Visible, tangible and irrevocable facts have now become lies," writes Okmulgee resident Rae Wilson.

Letter: Gas price hikes can be tied to Biden policies

Letter: Gas price hikes can be tied to Biden policies

"Business investments are a function of future expectations. When the president said that he wanted to put the oil industry out of business, their only rational response was to slow down on drilling and related investments," writes Tulsa resident Robert Knight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert