Letter: Anti-abortion laws are hurting women, girls

“Give the church a place in the Constitution, let it touch once more the sword of power, and the priceless fruit of all the ages will turn to ashes,” Robert Ingersoll said in 1866.

We are seeing what Ingersoll predicted. In Oklahoma, if a woman, or even a 10-year-old girl, were impregnated by a rapist, under recent law the state will, in effect, make sure that the rape event will be prolonged and enlarged.

Who could enact such laws? Only soul-sick people could do such a thing.

With all the cowboy songs and Second Amendment chatter, one would have expected 10,000 guns to leap from their holsters in defense of women and girls.

Similar laws are enacted in backwaters around the country by other-worldly fanatics claiming to represent God.

It’s past time to own the fact that these people are not friends of the world and are not fit to represent or govern decent people in a democracy.

We must do better or continue to watch our civilization slip away.

