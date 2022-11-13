 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Anti-abortion laws are hurting women, girls

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss pre-election poll inaccuracy in statewide races; the low voter turnout compared to other states; and 42% of Oklahoma voters choosing straight-party voting.

“Give the church a place in the Constitution, let it touch once more the sword of power, and the priceless fruit of all the ages will turn to ashes,” Robert Ingersoll said in 1866.

We are seeing what Ingersoll predicted. In Oklahoma, if a woman, or even a 10-year-old girl, were impregnated by a rapist, under recent law the state will, in effect, make sure that the rape event will be prolonged and enlarged.

Who could enact such laws? Only soul-sick people could do such a thing.

With all the cowboy songs and Second Amendment chatter, one would have expected 10,000 guns to leap from their holsters in defense of women and girls.

Similar laws are enacted in backwaters around the country by other-worldly fanatics claiming to represent God.

It’s past time to own the fact that these people are not friends of the world and are not fit to represent or govern decent people in a democracy.

People are also reading…

We must do better or continue to watch our civilization slip away.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: De Coune our best bet for state treasurer

Letter: De Coune our best bet for state treasurer

"Ultimately, anyone who believes that free market policies best serve the public should be appalled by Russ’s pledge to give undue advantage to some investment companies while punishing others," says Norman resident Steven Livesey.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert