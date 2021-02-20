Letter: Anti-abortion abolitionists an unworkable position

While I support the concern expressed in a recent letter by Tony Lauinger, the chairman of Oklahomans for Life, for his appreciation of the sanctity of life, I just wish he would be willing to acknowledge that there are millions of small children who are starving, wandering the earth with their parents trying to find a safe place to live, suffering with parents who lost jobs and some even being shot and abused by distraught parents ("Biden administration's embrace of science includes abortion," Feb. 9).