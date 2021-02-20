Letter: Anti-abortion abolitionists an unworkable position

While I support the concern expressed in a recent letter by Tony Lauinger, the chairman of Oklahomans for Life, for his appreciation of the sanctity of life, I just wish he would be willing to acknowledge that there are millions of small children who are starving, wandering the earth with their parents trying to find a safe place to live, suffering with parents who lost jobs and some even being shot and abused by distraught parents ("Biden administration's embrace of science includes abortion," Feb. 9).
Bringing new human life into the world is not simply a biological matter, but an ethical and spiritual responsibility.
Parents should not be forced to have more children than they can feed and keep safe.
Being an anti-abortion absolutist is unworkable in terms of the human population problems with which we are dealing.
Judie Suess, Tulsa
