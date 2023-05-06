The Performing Arts Center in Tulsa is 50 years old and is in need of a major overhaul. The City of Tulsa is proposing to spend $79 million on it in the Improve Our Tulsa 3 package.

I have enjoyed many events there, and it has been an asset to the city.

At this point it would be good to consider other options, such as acquiring and renovating the old municipal auditorium (now the Tulsa Theater, formerly the Brady Theater).

The current PAC has always been an ugly duckling. At least the old theater has potential for some character.

The old theater could become the crown jewel of the revitalization of the Arts District. Its place in the city's history is unquestioned.

It's unknown if this would cost more or less than the current PAC, but the finished product would be far better. The current PAC has smaller venues that the old theater lacks. However, at this very moment, an old, historic church is being renovated into just such a small theater.

Obviously, politics are a huge part of the puzzle, as the current PAC staff would have to be reimagined.

Most importantly, it would be a step (however small) in rebuilding north Tulsa.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.