Robert Knight, Tulsa
House Bill 1397 directs school civil rights education curriculum. Oklahoma Black Legislative Caucus chairman Rep. Monroe Nichols said the caucus wasn't consulted on it. Can history be learned without context?
The Performing Arts Center in Tulsa is 50 years old and is in need of a major overhaul. The City of Tulsa is proposing to spend $79 million on it in the
Improve Our Tulsa 3 package.
I have enjoyed many events there, and it has been an asset to the city.
At this point it would be good to consider other options, such as acquiring and renovating the old municipal auditorium (now the Tulsa Theater, formerly the Brady Theater).
The current PAC has always been an ugly duckling. At least the old theater has potential for some character.
The old theater could become the crown jewel of the revitalization of the Arts District. Its place in the city's history is unquestioned.
Missing girls likely among 7 bodies found in Okmulgee County, sheriff says: 'Everybody's dead'
Ryan Walters calls teachers' unions 'terrorist organizations' in heated legislative hearing
QuikTrip's 1,000-store success story began with one store on a closed road in Tulsa
Let's Go: May festivals, concerts and events
Family of 4 slain in Henryetta speak out: 'I was too late' to save kids from their stepfather, grandmother says
Oklahoma begins disenrolling 270,000 Medicaid recipients
Owasso breaks ground on $10.5M commercial development featuring new shops, restaurants
Bill Haisten: Jenks legend Kejuan Jones' son switching from BA to the Trojans
Stitt vetoes OETA bill, accuses network of trying to 'indoctrinate' kids
'Opportunistic predator' Alexander Sweet gets life sentence for child porn, sex crimes
Missing girls likely among 7 bodies found in Okmulgee County, sheriff says: 'Everybody's dead'
'We’re home now': Sooners’ path to program’s third-straight national title to stay within state lines
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its stores
Remembering Roy Clark: Barbara Clark shares memories of life with her husband
All-State boys basketball: The state's best players and teams, plus explaining the selection process
It's unknown if this would cost more or less than the current PAC, but the finished product would be far better. The current PAC has smaller venues that the old theater lacks. However, at this very moment,
an old, historic church is being renovated into just such a small theater.
Obviously, politics are a huge part of the puzzle, as the current PAC staff would have to be reimagined.
Most importantly, it would be a step (however small) in rebuilding north Tulsa.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!