Letter: Another movie mentioned the 1920 Osage tribe murders

I've enjoyed the various articles about the upcoming film production of "Killers of the Flower Moon.

Director Martin Scorsese and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro guarantee a great movie.

I've not seen it mentioned, but the 1959 Jimmy Stewart movie "The FBI Story" deals with, among other scenarios, the Osage tribe murders.

A fictitious town, county and names are used, but the Osage tribe is mentioned. Admittedly, the Osage people are not portrayed in a very flattering light, unfortunately.

I guess you have to look at the time period of when the movie was made.

Thankfully, things are changing. It's still a pretty good movie. It turns up on Turner Classic Movies network from time to time.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.