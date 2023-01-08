 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Among most innocent human being on Earth

Trump

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a New Years Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

 Lynne Sladky - staff, AP

When it comes time to hire (elect) a new president, it would be good to forget politics and consider ourselves to be directors of the world's largest, most benevolent, prosperous corporation, charged with hiring a new CEO.

Our aim should be to select the person most qualified to serve our world, including future generations without regard to political association, personal prejudices, etc.

Although I am an unabashed President Donald Trump supporter, do not consider this to be a Trump commercial. I realize that you could compile a long list of his deficiencies. Hate him with a purple passion if you will, that is your God-given and constitutional right. But do not let this color your good judgement.

I cannot conceive of any thinking person trying to show that we are better off under the current administration than the previous one. Remember our current one is controlled by a professional politician, who was that, and nothing more, for most of his adult life.

Conversely, our previous one was an imminently successful business man. In spite of constant investigations, impeachments and various forms of harassment by the opposition, it can be successfully argued that he has been one of the most successful presidents of recent times. He has not been convicted or, to my knowledge, even censored for any wrongdoing in any of these bogus proceedings.

In view of this, he must be one of the most innocent humans to ever inhabit this Earth.

