Letter: Ammunition shortage is leaving gun owners defanged
  • Updated
Prior to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the lead Japanese admiral, Isoroku Yamamoto, warned against the attack as there would be a gunman "behind each blade of grass" because of the Second Amendment.

That is no longer true as American gun owners have been defanged because the ammo shelves at gun stores are devoid of ammunition. To make matters worse, the ability of gun owners to reload their ammunition is no more because the elements to reload are not available, such as powder, primers, shell cases, and bullets.

In short, gun owners simply cannot defend our country.

Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades, starting with stricter background checks.
