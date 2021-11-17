Letter: Ammunition shortage is leaving gun owners defanged

Prior to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the lead Japanese admiral, Isoroku Yamamoto, warned against the attack as there would be a gunman "behind each blade of grass" because of the Second Amendment.
That is no longer true as American gun owners have been defanged because the ammo shelves at gun stores are devoid of ammunition. To make matters worse, the ability of gun owners to reload their ammunition is no more because the elements to reload are not available, such as powder, primers, shell cases, and bullets.
In short, gun owners simply cannot defend our country.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: