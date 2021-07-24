Letter: Americans not living up to sacrifices made by ancestors

I just finished watching "Saving Private Ryan" and words cannot express the shame and remorse that I feel given the current political division in the U.S.

What would the World War II heroes, who gave their lives, say to those cowards who refuse to make the sacrifice of being vaccinated or wearing a mask?

What would they say to those continuing to perpetuate the big lie that a free and fair presidential election was stolen?

Shame on the fake media outlets that broadcast trash in the name and remembrance of the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives when our democracy was being threatened by the powers overseas.

Today our democracy is being threatened from within by the American citizens who refuse to make small sacrifices which would end this pandemic.

Many of these same citizens seek to take away the voting rights of their fellow citizens to maintain their minority grip on power.

Worst of all, they look to President Donald Trump for leadership.

In the memory of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America from all enemies, both foreign and domestic, when will this insanity end?