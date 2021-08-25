Letter: Americans need a review of basic civics lesson

Americans enjoy and are guaranteed many freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly.

As each of us learns in the most basic civics lessons, every freedom is joined by an individual's responsibility, which limits that freedom.

Our free speech is limited by our responsibility to not harm others, such as by libel, slander, or defamation.

Similarly, our freedom to choose to not wear a mask is limited by our responsibility to not harm others.

During the ongoing pandemic, failing to wear a mask in various social settings is violating our responsibility to others.

If someone does not want to be "forced" to wear a mask, they are free to do that, but that freedom is limited by their responsibility.

You are free to choose to not wear a mask so long as you don't also engage in public social interactions such as shopping or going to school.

We are all here by choosing to live in a society. One who ignores basic responsibilities is no longer entitled to the joined freedoms.