Letter: Americans letting COVID-19 win

Much has been written about why so many Americans are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Regardless of their rationale, the consequence is the same, as Los Angeles-based ICU physician Thanh Neville bluntly stated in an op/ed recently published in the Huffington Post.

Dr. Neville writes, "I thought when this pandemic began that we were all in this fight together, engaged in a war against a common enemy. Now, I painfully realize that we were never on the same side and … unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war."

Amen.

